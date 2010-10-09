Vigil Saturday for slain parking lot attendant

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - A vigil will be held Saturday evening for a parking lot attendant shot and killed while working.

The vigil will be from 4pm-7pm at Stafford Park for those who wish to remember David Williams.

Williams was murdered in April in the parking lot located at E. 9th Street and Carnegie.

Matthew Warmus is charged with murdering Williams. His trial scheduled to begin October 18th.

Warmus is currently out on bond.

