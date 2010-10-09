Lorain County Health Department investigates school illness

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) – One hundred students were reportedly out sick Tuesday at Clearview High School according to a report online Saturday.

According to the report, the Lorain County Health Department says they are investigating three confirmed cases of Salmonella and one case of Staph Infection at the school.

Maintenance crews spent the weekend cleaning the building.

Clearview High School's Athletic Trainer Jason J. Christner confirms in a letter to parents on Clearview High School's website that one case of staph infection has been confirmed in one of their student athletes.

The report claims 30 members of the Clearview High School football team reported being sick and that the Lorain County Health Department came to school to investigate possible food poisoning from a recent football banquet. None of the coaches fell ill after eating the meal, so food poisoning was apparently ruled out.

Now, the Lorain County Health Department is reportedly trying to connect the three cases of Salmonella. With a confirmed Staph Infection on top of all the student stomach issues, one has to wonder how these students will make it to their fall homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday, October 9th.

On Tuesday, Athletic Trainer Jason Christner sent the following letter out to high school parents:

Dear Parent or Guardian:

It has been brought to the attention of the athletic department that there has been a case of staph in one of our student-athletes. This is an issue of obvious concern to us and one that we are working proactively on to prevent further infections here at Clearview.

Before I explain what can be done to prevent this let me first give you a little background.

Staph (staphylococcus aureus) is a common bacteria that is found on the skin and in the nose of all people.

Staph infections may cause small red bumps that resemble pimples, large boils or abscesses, or more serious illness that may require hospitalization. There is a strand of staph known as MRSA (methicillinresistant staphylococcus aureus) that is resistant to antibiotics, thus making it very difficult to treat.

MRSA is becoming more and more of a problem which is why we need to take action to protect our athletes.

Staph is bacteria that can be easily spread through either direct contact or indirectly as in the sharing of towels, water bottles, or other personal items. Athletes are generally more susceptible to this type of infection due to the high rate of contact in sports.

Here at Clearview we have established a plan to help prevent the outbreak of the MRSA infection. This plan includes sanitizing of the following:

Water bottles & water coolers

Locker rooms & shower areas

Pads, mats & equipment

Indoor playing surfaces

Weight room machines & equipment

In order to ensure the success of this plan we also need the help of you and your student-athlete. Please discuss this with your son or daughter as well as to help ensure that the following things happen:

Practice clothes and uniforms are regularly washed

Your son or daughter showers shortly after practices/games, and washes his/her hands with soap on a regular basis

All wounds are reported to either the Coach or Athletic Trainer and they are cleaned with antiseptic and covered before practices/games

No sharing of personal items such as towels, water bottles, razors, uniforms, clothes, etc.

If a staph infection is suspected please report it to the Athletic Trainer or consult your Family Physician

