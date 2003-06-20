Top Thrill Dragster was up and running on holiday weekend

It might not be just excitement that has people hopping up and down while waiting to ride the world's tallest roller coaster at Cedar Point.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - Cedar Point got its new Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster up and running just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

The highly touted coaster, which had been out of operation most of the time since June 4 because of technical problems, re-opened Friday evening and ran for most of the weekend.

Cedar Point spokeswoman Janice Witherow said on Sunday that the park is "cautiously optimistic" about Dragster's condition. But she says further delays are possible as minor adjustments are made.

The coaster is billed as the world's tallest and fastest.

Most of its technical problems have been associated with its hydraulic-launch system that propels riders at 120 miles per hour up a 420-foot track.