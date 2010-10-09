Mother with previous child endangering charges strikes again

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – A local woman is facing more charges for being a bad mom, and court records show it's her third offense.

You've heard of those who leave their kids alone, but this mom dumped her child at a college campus where she wasn't even attending classes.

19 Action News went looking for Charrone Huff to find out how her six-year-old son ended up at Tri-C's Eastern Campus.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors say back in August, her son ended up alone at Tri-C for six hours and was later discovered at the Student Services Building.

Huff has had previous issues with her children. Court records show that in 2000, she was convicted of Child Endangering and in 2005 she was busted for Domestic Violence against her two children.

Huff is now facing another Child Endangering charge.

Investigators tell 19 Action News that Huff told police her son was with his father, but turns out his father was out of town. Next, she told police that "her head just wasn't there."

Tri-C says several years ago it had a student by the name of Charrone Huff, but not now.

Whatever her ties to the school, all the charges indicted she's failed as a mom again and again.

