QB Debacle: Delhomme re-injures ankle in Sunday's loss

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Browns lost more than the game Sunday. Browns quarterback Jake Delhomme has re-injured his ankle, according to a league source. Delhomme now has both a high and low right ankle sprain.

Delhomme is scheduled to have a MRI today. The amount of time he will miss will be determined after the MRI.

The Browns QB first suffered the high ankle sprain during week one in Tampa Bay and missed the following three games.

Delhomme was the backup quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.

He entered the game late in the first half when Seneca Wallace went down with a sprained ankle.

Reports indicate Delhomme seems to have re-injured the ankle on a Jamaal Anderson sack in the third quarter.

Delhomme was intercepted twice in the fourth quarter and the Falcons put them away because of those picks. The first came with the Browns trailing 13-10 with four minute left in the game. Atlanta rookie Kroy Biermann tipped a Delhomme pass at the line of scrimmage, he then chased it down, dove for the interception, got up, and returned it 41 yards to the end zone. That put the game at 20-10, a Stephen Nicholas interception moments later sealed the deal.

Cleveland led 10-6 in the third quarter when Falcons receiver Roddy White beat Sheldon Brown for a 45 yard score.

Wallace finished the day 11 of 15 for 139 yards and a touchdown to Peyton Hillis. Delhomme was 13 of 23 for 97 yards and the two interceptions. Hillis rushed for 28 yards on 10 carries.

The Browns fall to 1-4 and travel to Pittsburgh next week.

