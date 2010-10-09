Identified: Coroner identifies body found in Rocky River Reservation

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Coroner has identified the body found in the Rocky River Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks.

According to the Coroner, the body was identified through DNA and confirms the identity as 35-year-old Teresa Song.

Song was found by park visitors on October 9th.

Check back for more details.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.