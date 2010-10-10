Fire Hero: Neighbor rescues child, bedridden grandmother from burning home

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A house fire broke out Sunday around 10:45 a.m. on the city's eastside with residents trapped inside.

Neighbor Jerry Thomas heard the calls for help and saved a child and a bedridden grandmother from the burning home. "I kicked the door in and she's scared standing at the top of the stairs scared."

Cleveland Fire reported to Cleveland Road near Iowa Ave where several people were trapped inside a large burning home. Ten fire trucks and forty firefighters were needed to battle the blaze at 407 Cleveland Road.

A grandmother, her daughter, granddaughter and in-home nurse were all inside when the fire started. The nurse yelled for help when she saw the fire and ran outside.

A neighbor heard what was going on an ran in to get the 10-year-old granddaughter, who was upstairs. On his way out, he heard the homeowner, 70-year-old Erma Nimmons calling for help, so he ran back in, pushed her bed up to the door, then picked her up and rescued her as well.

Investigators are saying the cause was electrical.

