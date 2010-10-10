Police: Two males shot late Saturday evening near E.125th Street - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police: Two males shot late Saturday evening near E.125th Street

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police tell 19 Action News that two male were shot Saturday evening around 10 p.m.

According to police, the shootings occurred on E.125th and Iowa.

