Bad Mommy: Woman in labor arrested for theft at Walmart

ALLIANCE, OH (WOIO) - A woman in labor was arrested for theft and forgery.

Katurah L. Petty and Staniel A. Petty were arrested for theft and forgery Thursday at Walmart after they stole $271.00 worth of computer software.

The two women used computer generated serial number adhesive labels to steal the merchandise.

Both suspects are from the Cleveland area and Katurah was actually in labor during the theft and was transported to the hospital.

Katurah also possessed a forged state ID card.

