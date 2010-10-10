Get ready for the Columbus Day Parade

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Columbus Day Parade will be held for the eighth consecutive year in Little Italy.

The particulars for the parade are as follows:

DATE AND TIME: Monday, October 11,2010 at noon

GRAND MARSHALL: Judge Salvatore and Marie Calendar

PARADE ROUTE: The parade will begin on Murray Hill Road from the Intersection of Cornell Road at noon- The parade will march down Mayfield Road past Holy Rosary Church at 12:15 pm where the reviewing stand will be located.

UNITS: The parade will consist of 100 units, including 12 high school marching bands from throughout Cuyahoga County, the mounted units, and various floats.

ACTIVITIES: Nearly all of the restaurants and galleries in Little Italy will he open during and after the parade.

MASS: The Columbus Day activities will begin with the celebration of Mass by Fr. Phillip Racco at 10:00 a.rn. in Holy Rosary Church

