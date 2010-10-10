Towpath Marathon Slated for Monday

INDEPENDENCE, OH (WOIO) - Don't let the colorful leaves and crisp autumn air fool you, this won't be your average Sunday morning stroll. More than 2000 runners will hit the trail for the 19th annual Towpath Marathon on October 10 in the beautiful Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The event also features the increasingly popular half marathon and 10K run.

Considered one of the most "eco-friendly marathons in the country," the Towpath Marathon is one of few marathons that take place in a national park, and many consider it a unique specialty race due to the setting and time of year in which it is run. Since its inception, the Towpath Marathon has grown to become one of Northeast Ohio's premier marathons, attracting more than 2,000 athletes and 1,000 spectators representing 26 states last year for a weekend of outdoor festivities and athletic competition.

"We are choosing to limit the number of runners in all three races to ensure a quality experience for all the runners along our scenic route," said Tim Donovan, director of Ohio Canal Corridor. "The races allow us to combine the love of nature with the importance of health and fitness. Many runners wait until the very end to register and we don't want them to be disappointed."

The fun and festival-like Towpath Marathon welcomes spectators and kids with a number of family-friendly opportunities from free food for finishing runners, to massages, a live band, hot tubs, nutrition advice, a beer garden and also children's area with clowns and an inflatable slide.

The event, which Runners Magazine called one of the "most beautiful race courses," is open to athletes of all levels. All proceeds from the event benefit Ohio Canal Corridor and will fund the further development of the Towpath to downtown Cleveland. To reserve your space, submit

your entry now at <http://www.towpathmarathon.net/>. Registration ends Oct. 6, however a sell out is anticipated.

The half marathon and 10K begin at 8 a.m. at the Brandywine Ski Resort in Boston Mills. The marathon begins a short distance away at the Boston Mills Ski Resort off Riverview Road, also at 8 a.m. More information on the races is available at <http://www.towpathmarathon.net/>

The Towpath Marathon is coordinated by the Ohio Canal Corridor, a non-profit organization begun in 1985. Ohio Canal Corridor is actively involved in the development of the 110-mile Ohio & Erie Canalway, with particular focus on extending the Towpath to downtown Cleveland. Information on donations and membership in the Ohio Canal Corridor to help develop the path along the Cuyahoga River is available at <http://www.ohiocanal.org/>.