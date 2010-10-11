Tragic: 19-year-old drowns at Edgewater Park

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One person drowned in Lake Erie at Edgewater Park Sunday evening.

Cleveland Police tell 19 Action News that 19-year-old Mohammed Aljiboori was at the beach with family members when he went into the water and did not come back up.

His body was spotted and pulled from the water.

Attempts to revive were unsuccessful and Aljiboori was pronounced dead around 5:09 p.m. at MetroHealth Medical Center.

