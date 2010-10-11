Mercedes Benz, Lipitor announces recalls Monday

OHIO (WOIO) - Two recalls were announced over the weekend...Mercedes Benz and Lipitor.

Mercedes Benz is recalling about 85,000 of its cars because of potential steering problems.

They say steering may fail due to loss of power steering fluid.

The recall affects the 2010 Mercedes C-Class and the 2010 and 2011 E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet models.

Also, the drug company Pfizer is recalling 191-thousand bottles of Lipitor due to an odor coming from the drug's packaging.

There's no reported adverse health affects associated with the odor but patients are advised to return the bottle if they smell something odd.