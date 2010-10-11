Smoked Out: WMMS Radio Personality arrested at Browns Stadium

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - WMMS Rover's Morning Glory radio personality "Chocolate Charlie" was reportedly arrested inside of Cleveland Browns Stadium for smoking Sunday.

The cast of the show took several listeners to Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to the incident talked about on Monday's show, Chocolate Charlie was reportedly confronted by security and got into a confrontation over a ticket issued. After banter back and forth between the two, the security guard reportedly slammed Chocolate Charlie onto the ground forcefully and took him into custody.

The entire incident was caught on tape and Chocolate Charlie confirmed the arrest on his Twitter profile saying he "never made it to his seat." A request for the video has been made.

Rover's Morning Glory airs weekdays on 100.7 FM.

The Cleveland Browns have intensified their fan code-of-conduct this season. From the Cleveland Browns website, when attending an event at Cleveland Browns Stadium you are required to refrain from the following:

Behavior that is socially unacceptable, offensive, unruly, or illegal in nature.

Using or displaying foul or inflammatory language or gestures.

Verbal or physical harassment of opposing team fans.

Throwing objects onto the field.

Entering the playing field or interfering with the progress of the game.

Failing to follow instructions or refusing to show your ticket stub when asked by a Stadium representative.

Attempting to sit in seats for which you are not properly ticketed.

Intoxication or other signs of alcohol impairment that results in irresponsible behavior.

Excessive standing - please be aware that when you stand, you block the view of the fans behind you. We do not wish to diminish your ability to cheer and enjoy the game; however, your continued standing can interfere with others' ability to enjoy the game from their seats.

Smoking- In compliance with chapter 3794 on the Ohio Revised Code, smoking is prohibited in Cleveland Browns Stadium.

