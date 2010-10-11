Too Fast: Teens crash car into home, nearly hits sleeping children

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - Two teenagers crashed into a home located at 4558 Telhurst Road Saturday morning around 1 a.m.

The vehicle crashed into an enclosed porch then into the living room wall where three children and an adult were sleeping.

The driver of the vehicle and his passenger were unharmed in the crash and attempted to flee the scene. Neighbors were able to stop them.

The house suffered extensive damage.

