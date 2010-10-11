Found: Boaters located in Western Lake Erie

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The three boaters the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies were searching for in Western Lake Erie this morning were located at about 11 a.m. today.

Roy Counts, Mary Counts and Renee Keys were located near Put in Bay, Ohio with no apparent injuries. The overdue boaters were able to contact the Coast Guard via cell phone.

The Coast Guard was notified at about 12:30 a.m., Monday, via a 911 call concerning the missing boaters. It was reported that passengers on a 26-foot recreational vessel with a black and gold hull had not returned to Sheffield Lake, Ohio.

The Coast Guard directed the immediate launch of search crews aboard a 33-foot SPC-LE from Station Marblehead, a 25-foot Response Boat from Station Lorain, a 45-foot Response Boat from Station Cleveland Harbor and an HH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter from Air Station Detroit.

Coast Guard crews were assisted by a Canadian C-130 search and rescue aircraft from the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Trenton, Ontario.

