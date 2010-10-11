Halle Berry prepares to show her comedic side

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Halle Berry is ready to make us laugh.

Bedford Heights beauty is set to join Martin Lawrence and Jamie Foxx in a new comedy.

The faux-trailer looked so good, that fans forced the pair to consider really writing a script and make a movie about the two.

The news was leaked by Jamie Foxx himself BET's "106 and Park" anniversary party. The comedian announced that fellow Oscar winner Halle Berry would be joining him and Martin Lawrence in "Skank Robbers."

"I love Halle. We're working on a movie together at the beginning the year next year. Myself, Martin Lawrence and Halle called 'The Skank Robbers'. It's a Sheneneh and Wanda movie, the characters we played in 'In Living Color.' We rob banks from Northern California to Southern California. It's gonna be hot."

