Unbelievable: More trouble for parents headed to trial for starving one kid to death

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - New developments in the case against two parents accused of letting their little boy die without getting him medical attention.

19 Action News has found more trouble for the parents of a little boy facing charges for letting him starve to death.

Records show social workers took five other children away from William Robinson and Monica Hussing, claiming more bad parenting.

According to the reports the other kids need medical attention and at least one was not going to school. This in addition to the fact that their home has no power or gas and both mom and dad have drinking problems.

The kids are currently staying with a relative. The same one who has been trying to get custody of them since this all began.

Their 8-year old boy, William, died in 2008, and they are waiting to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter.

Cleveland police say back in 2008, Robinson died of a treatable form of cancer. His parents never took him to see a doctor.

The two are set to stand trial next month.

