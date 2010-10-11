Truck VS. train accident - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Truck VS. train accident

ALLIANCE, OH (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a truck was struck by a train.

It happened Saturday evening at Keystone and Park St. around 6:30 PM.

The truck sustained serious damage but luckily no one was injured.

 

