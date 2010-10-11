Study: A good fight with your mate could lead to living happily ever after?

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Couple's listen up! New research out of the University of Michigan suggests the secret to a happy marriage lies in how a couple fights.

"One person does all the pursuing, one does all the avoiding. The pursuer is running around saying 'we gotta talk right now.' The other is saying 'I don't want to talk about this ever', its not a very good combination."

Marriage counselors and authors Dr.'s Michael and Chuck Misja say a pair of conflict avoider's is also a recipe for divorce.

"All of a sudden it's all going to fall apart because they've dealt with nothing in their marriage."

Researchers interviewed nearly 400 couples four times over a 16-year period, and found that when couples fight it's easy to finger point and play the blame game. But after taking closer look they found that tackling one conflict could help you resolve the rest of them.

In fact researchers say adjusting how they handle conflict is the secret to their success.

And over time, researchers say a wife is more likely to adjust while her husband won't change his ways.

The study, published in the current issue of the Journal of Marriage and Family.

To read the abstract, article or references CLICK HERE.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.