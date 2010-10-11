How to Cope: Dealing with senseless hatred and anti-gay bullying

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Believe it or not, six people young people committed suicide in September because they were bullied for being gay, or perceived gay. Shocking!

In an effort to combat the hate a rally took place Monday night on the campus of Case Western Reserve University.

"I don't think it matter so much where you're from or what you are doing. If you feel so bad about what other people think about you that you take your own life, that's awful," Kate Orlando.

Last month a half dozen people committed suicide because of anti-gay bullying with the most publicized being a Rutgers University student.

"One should be alarming, but if we have six kids who are being judged and bullied constantly based on what people perceive them as, it should send an alert to all schools," Eris Dyson.

Rallies like the one at Case draws attention to the problem and demands a change because apparently American has yet to become fully accepting.

"It says we're not where we want to be just yet. Here at Case Western, is very open and accepting of each other but there's always going to be someone there who's not accepting," Gary Bhagat.

