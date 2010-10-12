Not Home: Police, SWAT enter home looking for suspect, come up empty

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) – A 34-year old Cleveland man is being held in a Maple Heights Jail after being arrested in Orange Tuesday.

Rashun Yearby had been on the run since midnight.

Cops chased him to a home on E.178th Street and South Miles after he allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a gun.

SWAT was called and police blocked off several roads.

Officials say a dog kept coming to the door and after several hours, police made a move into the house and came up empty.

Yearby somehow got away.

He was arrested without incident at motel in Orange.

