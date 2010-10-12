Star Stalker: Dirty creep accused of stalking local TV stars pleads not guilty

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An accused serial stalker of local TV personalities went before a judge on Tuesday.

3rd District Detectives and the Sex Crimes Unit say Willie Edwards emailed disgusting pictures and also made sexually explicit phone calls to at least eight women, including 19 Action News Anchors Denise Dufala, Lynna Lai, Sharon Reed, Danielle Serino and Meteorologist Jenn Harcher.

Police records show Edwards has been targeting his victims since 2004.

Edwards pleaded not guilty to stalking and harassment, but at this point, he has not been indicted due to a technicality for sending the dirty pictures.

His lawyer insists cops have the wrong guy.

"We haven't looked into the case yet, but as far as we know, he's innocent of these charges and we think that the evidence is going to pan that out," said Attorney Rufus Sims.

Edwards' bond was set at $250K. He has a previous conviction for carrying a concealed weapon.

