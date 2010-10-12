Life Goes On: Freed Chilean miners recovering at hospital, expected to go home soon

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CHILE (WOIO) - Hearty cheers - and tears of joy - ringing out in Chile, and around the world, as the miners trapped underground for more than two months taste fresh air and freedom.

The underground nightmare is over for the 33 miners in Chile. The dramatic rescue operation ended faster than anyone expected.

At the San Jose Mine, one by one, the men were hoisted out in a tiny capsule. As of 8:56PM Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the rescue began, all 33 miners had been pulled to safety. The first miner was rescued around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

All miners appeared to be in good condition when they were brought to the surface. Medical teams were on hand, and the men were quickly whisked away for a medical check-up at a facility set up at the mine. Then they were taken to the hospital for observation, but most of the men may be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon, a hospital official said.

Dr. Jorge Montes, assistant director of the Copiapo Hospital, said some miners suffered from minor complications, such as skin conditions, but that there was no cause for worry. The most serious case involved a miner suffering from pneumonia, he said.

While many of the miners have shown resilience, experts say some of them are likely to develop the classic symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder in the months to come.

Chilean authorities have promised their care of the miners won't end for at least six months. They want to be sure that each man has readjusted physically and mentally.

The 33rd miner rescued is Luis Alberto Urzua Iribarren. The 54-year old shift supervisor and former soccer star volunteered to be last. He wanted to stay behind until all his men were safe.

The 32nd miner rescued is Ariel Ticona. The 29-year old was greeted by his wife Elizabeth who gave birth to a baby girl, whom he will meet for the first time, while he was trapped. Ariel and Elizabeth had initially planned to name their daughter Carolina, but after he became trapped in the mine, they decided to call her Esperanza, which means "hope."

The 31st miner rescued is Pedro Cortez. The 25-year old joined the mine the same time as his childhood friend Carlos Bugueno. He came out earlier.

The 30th miner rescued is Raul Bustos. The 40-year old had never been inside the mine until the day of the collapse when he went in to repair a truck.

The 29th miner rescued is Juan Carlos Aguilar. The 49-year old mechanic was also one of the supervisors on the shift.

The 28th miner rescued is Richard Villarroel. The 27-year old mechanic was greeted by family members including his 11-year sister who could not hold back her tears of joy.

The 27th miner rescued is Franklin Lobos. He is a professional soccer player and mine electrician.

The 26th miner rescued is Claudio Acuna. It took only nine minutes to pull Acuna to safety. He was greeted by wife and daughter.

The 25th miner rescued is Renan Avalos. He hugged his seven-year-old son, his wife and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera. Avalos is also the brother of the first miner rescued, Florencio Avalos.

The 24th miner to be rescued is Jose Henriquez. The 55-year-old father of two was pulled out of the San Jose copper and gold mine just before 5 p.m. Henriquez had led prayer groups in the mine.

The 23rd miner to be rescued is Carlos Bugueño. The 27-year old helped oversee the packages coming into and leaving the mine during his captivity.

The 22nd miner to be rescued is Samuel Avalos. The 43-year-old was working as a street vender before he found work at the mine to earn more money.

The 21st miner to be rescued is Yonni Barrios. According to published reports, didn't get a warm welcome from the wife. Marta Salinas has decided not to greet her husband after she found out he was having a fling with a woman named Susana Valenzuela.

The 20th miner to be rescued is Dario Segovia. Segovia's father took him into mines at age 8.

The 19th miner to be rescued is Pablo Rojas. 45-year-old Rojas has been married for 21 years and has one son. Two of his cousins - Victor Segovia and Esteban Rojas - were trapped in the mine, as well, but both were pulled out ahead of Rojas.

The 18th miner to be rescued is 44-year-old Esteban Rojas. Rojas is a carrier pigeon handler.

The "carrier pigeons" are the supply-carrying tubes that were lowered from the surface through bore holes. In late August, Rojas asked his wife of 25 years to renew their vows, this time in a traditional church ceremony.

The 17th miner to be rescued, 56-year-old Omar Reygadas, was originally a bulldozer operator. Since the collapse he's been serving as a foreman for one of the work shifts inside the safety chamber. Reygadas has a large family, with six children, 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He has been mining for 20 years.

The 16th miner rescued is 27-year-old Daniel Herrera. After exiting the rescue capsule, Herrera and workers erupted into a Chile chant. He then went directly to hug and kiss his mother.

The 15th miner rescued is 48-year-old Victor Segovia. Segovia has kept a journal throughout the ordeal. His updates have helped keep rescuers on the surface informed about the miners' well-being. Segovia is married with five children, and has been working in mining since before he turned 18.

The 14th miner rescued, Victor Zamora, is a carrier pigeon handler, poet, and a big Bob Marley fan.

Zamora and his wife are expecting a baby in six months and they plan to name the baby Paz Victoria if it's a girl.

The 13th miner out is Carlos Barrios.

Barrios, a foreman, has a 5-year-old son and is a fanatic soccer fan and regular player. He began mining 10 months ago.

The 12th miner rescued is Edison Pena. The 34-year-old is a big Elvis fan and had requested music be sent down - and led the group in sing-a-longs - during their long underground stay.

The 11th miner rescued is Jorge Galleguillos. The 56-year-old had been on medication for hypertension, but he looked strong and relieved as he got his first glimpse of freedom.

He waved, gave a thumbs-up and embraced his brother, and was greeted as well by two presidents, Chile's Sebastian Pinera and Bolivia's Evo Morales.

Alex Vega is the 10th miner being pulled up from the rescue capsule and released.

Folks gathered around starting clapping and cheering as Vega was released - see him giving a "two thumbs up" sign.

Mario Gómez, the ninth miner to be rescued, prays on the surface after being pulled to safety.

Claudio Yanez is the 8th miner rescued. After being brought out, he gave a thumbs-up. Once freed from his harnesses, Claudio rushed toward his fiancee, knocking off her hard hat.

The 7th miner rescued is José Ojeda.

30-year-old Osman Araya is the 6th miner rescued. He is married with four children and worked at the mine for four months before getting trapped.

As he emerged from the rescue capsule, it was hugs and kisses for his wife, a short speech and then onto a stretcher to go get his health checked out.

The youngest of the bunch, 18-year-old Jimmy Sanchez, was the fifth miner extracted.

Sanchez, who worked as an environmental assistant, does not like confined spaces and has said he misses his mother's cooking.

He is the father of a baby girl.

The 5th miner rescued is Jimmy Sanchez Lagues.

The 4th miner rescued is 23-year-old Carlos Mamani Solis (Carlos Mamani). Solis, a Bolivian, is the only non-Chilean man trapped in the mines. He had only been working in the mine five days before the collapse and his father-in-law told reporters he had decided to never work in a mine again after his current ordeal.

The 3rd miner rescued is Juan Illanes. The 52-year-old Juan Illanes was hoisted out a little after 2AM Chilean time. A cheering crowd - and his beaming wife - welcomed the electrical engineer back to the surface.

The 2nd miner rescued is 40-year-old Mario Sepulveda. He was the man who became a spokesman for the miners - appearing on camera and narrating many of the videos.



1st rescued miner, 31-year-old Florencio Avalos. He was the man who recorded the miners' daily activities on camera.

