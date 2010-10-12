UPDATE: Self-inflicted gunshot wound cause of death for skeletal remains found in Metroparks

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: FAIRVIEW PARK, OH (WOIO) - New information on the skeletal remains of a woman found in the Metroparks last weekend.

19 Action News has learned the woman was in her mid-30s and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Saturday, a Metroparks visitor stumbled upon the corpse and alerted Metroparks Rangers.

No word on her identity at this time.

