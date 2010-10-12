Debate Day: U.S. Senate, 10th and 16th Congressional District debates Tuesday

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - More debates planned throughout Ohio Tuesday.

At noon, the Cleveland City Club hosts Dennis Kucinich (D) and Peter Corrigan(R). The two are battling it out for Ohio's 10th Congressional District.

Also debating Tuesday, U.S. Senate candidates Lee Fisher (D) and Rob Portman (R). Portman has a nine point lead in the most recent Rasmussen Poll.

In Canton, Ohio candidates for the 16th Congressional District Jim Renacci (R), Jeffery Blevins (L) and John Boccieri (D) will also be debating. The debate will be held at 7PM the Canton Palace Theatre.

