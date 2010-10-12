Microsoft makes last ditch effort in the Smartphone competition

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UNDATED (WOIO) - Microsoft is making a last ditch effort to be a real player in the smartphone game.

The software giant hopes their new line of phones, set to launch in November will propel the company back into the competitive mobile market.

Phones are in the works for Samsung, AT&T, LG Electronics and T-Mobile.

The new phones have colorful touch screens, easy to access email, web navigation and a deal with X-Box .

