NEW JERSEY (WOIO) - Jersey Shore star "Snooki" will finally complete her court-ordered community service with a three-hour autograph session!

She'll be signing autographs at a fund raising event for an animal charity this weekend.

The event will count towards her required two days of service.

Snooki was arrested after a drunken scuffle back in July.

