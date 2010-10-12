Jo-Ann to increase holiday work force by 15%

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

HUDSON, OH (WOIO) - As the Department of Labor reports that the US economy lost 95,000 jobs in September, Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, the nation's largest fabric and craft retailer, has announced it will increase its work force by 15% for the holiday season. [Click HERE for more information]

According to Travis Smith, president and chief operating officer for Jo-Ann, the company is in the process of recruiting for the holidays and anticipates hiring more than 3,000 seasonal employees. "We are pleased to be able to offer employment opportunities to these new team members who will help Jo-Ann deliver excellent customer service during the busy holiday season," Smith said.

The company attributes the hiring to a positive sales trend and expectations for holiday traffic in its stores. Smith anticipates the growing trend in handmade gifts will continue to impact the stores. "More and more of our customers are expressing an interest in making their gifts, not only because they enjoy the process but also because they believe these gifts have more meaning," he explains.

