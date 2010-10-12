Avon police officer in critical condition following surgery after being struck by truck

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AVON LAKE, OH (WOIO) - An Avon police officer is in critical condition following surgery at Metro after being struck by a pick-up truck in Avon Lake.

The crash happened just before 10:30AM Tuesday at Avon-Belden Road (Route 83) and Pin Oak Parkway. Avon police officer Pete Soto was on duty on his motorcycle when he was struck.

Officers tell 19 Action News the driver of the F-150 pick-up truck pulled out of a driveway front first and crashed into Officer Soto's motorcycle.

Neighbors ran out to find the officer pinned beneath the wreckage.

"I ran back in to call 911," said witness Hannah Kauffman. "He was screaming help, get me out."

Avon Lake investigators say Officer Soto was helping them on a call when he was struck.

"Prior to this collision, there was a call regarding a domestic or assault. Officers from Avon and Avon Lake were trying to locate the vehicle involved," said Avon Lake Police Chief David Owad.

The driver of the truck was not hurt and is cooperating with police. He says he did not see the officer driving down the street.

Statement from Officer Pete Soto's Family

We would like to extend a special thank-you to Pete's brothers in blue for the strength and support they've given to our family. We'd also like to express our gratitude to the community for their thoughts and prayers.

Pete has orthopedic injuries that have required surgery. He is currently listed in critical condition, which we are told is not uncommon for a patient recovering from surgery.

