Put 'Em Up: Thug robs downtown Cleveland bank

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland cops searching for a bank robber this hour.

The heist happened around 1:30PM at the Key Bank at Public Square.

The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money.

Luckily, no one was injured.

