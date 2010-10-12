Portman jumps to commanding lead over Fisher

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Republican Rob Portman has now jumped to a 23-point lead over Democratic Lieutenant Governor Lee Fisher in Ohio's U.S. Senate race.

A new Rasmussen Reports telephone survey of Likely Voters in Ohio shows Portman, a former congressman and Bush administration official, earning 57% support, his best showing in the race to date. Fisher claims just 34% support, a new low, while two percent (2%) prefer another candidate and seven percent (7%) are undecided.

This race now shifts from Leans Republican to Solid Republican in the Rasmussen Reports Election 2010 Senate Balance of Power rankings.

Two weeks ago, Portman crossed the 50% mark for the first time to lead Fisher 51% to 42%. Prior to that survey, the GOP candidate has led his Democratic opponent in nearly every survey since February with 42% to 49% of the vote. Fisher in that same period has picked up 37% to 43% support.

The candidates held their first debate last week and will debate again tonight.