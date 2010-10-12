Can You Hear Me Now? Children and Cell Phone Safety

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - You may not think young kids should have cell phones, but more and more are getting them.

Some say they are a necessity for safety. In fact, a new survey finds that 20% of 8 to 10-year-olds now have a cell phone, and that number is jumping every year.

Here are some options that are safe, less expensive and let you have control.

VERIZON FAMILY LOCATOR

http://products.verizonwireless.com/index.aspx?id=fnd_familylocator

AT&T SMART LIMITS

http://www.att.com/gen/sites/smartlimits?pid=8949

SPRINT PARENTAL CONTROLS

http://shop.sprint.com/en/services/safety_security/parental_control.shtml

T MOBILE PARENTAL CONTROLS

http://support.t-mobile.com/doc/tm24226.xml

SAMSUNG MAGNET (AT&T)

http://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/cell-phones/SGH-A257URAATT

SAMSUNG SMOOTH (Verizon)

http://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/cell-phones/SCH-U350MBAVZW

LG RUMOR (Sprint)

http://www.rumorbylg.com/

LG BANTER (Multiple carriers)

http://www.lg.com/us/mobile-phones/LG-AX265.jsp

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.