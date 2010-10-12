Wanted: Manhunt underway after cops issue arrest warrant for murder suspect

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An all out manhunt is underway for James E. Watters.

The 20-year old is wanted for murder.

Cleveland police issued a warrant for Watters arrest Tuesday.

He's accused in the murder of Tracy M. Collins Jr.

Collins was killed Friday, October 8, in the 12000 block of Parkhill Avenue on Cleveland's east side. Witnesses say Watters and Tracey M Collins Jr. were talking when Watters pulled a gun and shot Collins. Collins fell to the ground and Watters walked over to him and shot him again before he took off running.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James E. Watters is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit at 216.623.5464. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

