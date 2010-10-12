Pediatric Oncology Fellowship at Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital receives hige grant

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND (October 12, 2010) - The 'St. Baldricks Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money for childhood cancer research, awarded a total of $146,359 to fund Agne Petrosiute, M.D., as a St. Baldrick's Fellow at University Hospitals' (UH) Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation currently funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S. government. St. Baldrick's signature head-shaving events are the fastest growing volunteer-driven fundraising opportunity benefiting childhood cancer research. The Foundation's volunteer event organizers have led the way to raising more than $21.6 million to date and approximately $90 million since 2000, making the funding of institutions like UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital possible.

All funding applications were evaluated by the Foundation's panel of scientific expert advisors who made funding recommendations to the organization's board of directors.

With only three percent of all federal cancer research funding dedicated to pediatric cancer research, St. Baldrick's Foundation grant funds are critical to continue the battle against this devastating disease. Worldwide, more than 160,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year and cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children in the United States.

Dr. Petrosiute is one of 11 new St. Baldrick's Fellows, and overseeing her fellowship is mentor Alex Huang, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Petrosiute's research focuses on Medulloblastoma, the most common childhood malignant brain tumor which often exhibits an aggressive growth pattern and causes high morbidity and mortality despite aggressive therapy. This project will study the role of a target protein, CDK5, and related molecules in controlling the invasion and spread of Medulloblastoma. These potentially paradigm-shifting investigations promise the development of new biological agents or immune-mediated therapies against Medulloblastoma and other devastating brain tumors of childhood.

"This funding from the St. Baldrick's Foundation enables young physician-scientists to establish a strong foundation at a very critical point in their career," said Dr. John Letterio, Division Chief and the Jane and Lee Seidman Chair in Pediatric Cancer Innovation. "Dr. Petrosuite is an outstanding young researcher, and she is surrounded by an extraordinary set of mentors, including both Dr. Alex Huang and Dr. Duncan Stearns, head of our Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Program at Rainbow. The vision for this research is the development of new treatments directed at a novel therapeutic target in childhood brain tumors."

The St. Baldrick's Foundation also awarded a $5,000 Summer Fellowship at this institution. This new grant category was created to help inspire young medical school students to specialize in pediatric cancer research by spending a summer working in a pediatric oncology research lab.

This year, more than 600 people braved a shave at events in Ohio to Conquer Kids' Cancer, raising more than $333,800.

"Hundreds of beautiful bald shavees from the Cleveland area will be so proud to hear that their efforts have a significant impact on local pediatric cancer research," said Cari Ross, St. Baldrick's volunteer at the A.J. Rocco's Cleveland event. "We will be involved with this fantastic organization until a cure is found. And with all of the grants from the Foundation, perhaps it will be found right here, in our own backyard!"

