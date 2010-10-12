Pumped Up: Gas prices soar again in northeast Ohio

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - The average price for a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline is currently $2.859 at the pump. This is a 14.6 cent increase from last week.

According to AAA's Fuel Gauge, crude prices hovered during modest trading on Columbus Day, finishing at $82.21 at settlement time on the NYMEX, down 45 cents from the opening price.

Last week, oil prices averaged $82.37, a five percent increase from the last week in September. Crude's momentum was only briefly interrupted on Friday with the release of worse than expected data from the US Department of Labor that the unemployment rate remained above 9.5 percent for the 14th consecutive month. This led to a brief drop in crude prices but the market rebounded before the end of trading on Friday to finish above $80 per barrel for the sixth consecutive day.

In considering the causes for the surge in October crude prices, many analysts look no further than the relative weakness of the dollar. The strength of the dollar tends to have an inverse reaction to crude prices meaning that when the dollar is weaker crude prices tend to increase. In this case, the comparative weakness of US currency is viewed as perhaps the strongest link to the recent growth in crude prices. Since oil is priced in dollars a weak dollar makes crude cheaper for those using other currencies to purchase it. Monday was yet another strong indicator of this trend as the dollar reached a fifteen year low against the Yen.

Retail prices have also pushed higher, but most analysts maintain, barring any significant events, that there will not be a sizeable increase for consumers for the remainder of the year. The national retail average for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline is $2.811, 32.9 cents higher than one year ago, and 9.3 cents below the highest average price for 2010.

This week's average prices: Northeast Ohio Average $2.859

Average price during the week of October 5, 2010 $2.713

Average price during the week of October 13, 2009 $2.440

The following is a list of the average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.847 Alliance

$2.866 Ashland

$2.805 Ashtabula

$2.876 Aurora

$2.806 Chesterland

$2.863 Cleveland

$2.863 Elyria

$2.881 Independence

$2.849 Lorain

$2.876 Lyndhurst

$2.873 Massillon

$2.857 Mentor

$2.837 New Philadelphia

$2.789 Niles

$2.887 Norwalk

$2.884 Oberlin

$2.899 Parma

$2.884 Ravenna

$2.860 Solon

$2.885 Willard

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.