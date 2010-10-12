All is Well: Missing pregnant teen calls dad, says she is fine

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: (WOIO) - An update to the search for a missing pregnant teenager.

Kathryn Elizabeth Saffle has reached out and called her father, letting him know she is fine. He then picked up his daughter and took her home.

There was concern for the teen, as she is pregnant and in need of medication.

The Brunswick Police Department issued an endangered missing child advisory in the wake of Kathryn's disappearance.

No word on where Kathryn was during the month-long period she was missing.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.