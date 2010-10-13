Crash on I-490 forces interstate closure overnight

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two cars and a truck were involved in a crash overnight that injured two people.

The accident happened on I-490 just before Broadway.

Witnesses on the scene say two people had to be rushed to the hospital and were reportedly in critical condition.

I-490 was closed for a little while overnight but has since reopened.

