New Service: RTA now offers "Commuter Alerts" via email or text

CLEVELAND – The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is pleased to offer email or text message information about the status of their service.

This pilot program for RTA called Commuter Alerts is available for train passengers today, with plans to be rolled out to more RTA services in the future.

The Commuter Alerts system allows a customer to sign up for information on the Red, Green, Blue and Waterfront Line trains that they typically use. For instance, if someone takes the Blue Line from Van Aken, the Red Line from Triskett or the Green Line from Shaker Square all heading to Tower City every morning and evening for work, they can select just those services and times and receive an email or text ‘alert' if there is any disruption to RTA's normal service schedule impacting their specified routes and times.

"This is a pilot program for our rail customers that allows us to directly communicate with our customers when and if issues arises," explained Joe Calabrese, CEO and General Manager, RTA. "We utilize Twitter, Facebook and the media to communicate with the public for major issues, but this allows customers to ‘opt-in' and permits us to provide them with information that is important to their commute. It is targeted and specific to each customer, and can be adjusted by the customer if their schedules change. We believe that this service will keep our customers well informed with quick notifications to allow them to best utilize their time."

How does it work? A customer selects either a text message or an email ‘alert', or both. If there is a service disruption on their selected routes, they'll receive information about the issue and then a follow up message when the problem has been resolved.

"On-time, dependable service is always our goal," said Calabrese. "But when delays happen on your train, that is the only train that matters to you. Commuter Alerts allow us keep our customers well informed about the status of their individual trips."

Commuter Alert messages will consist of what service is disrupted and the magnitude of the disruption. A follow up alert will be issued when the problem is resolved. Messages will be transmitted for delays of 10 minutes or more or other unusual occurrences. A sample message may read: "The Red Line West 3:26 from Tower City is experiencing a 10-minute delay due severe weather conditions."

As RTA operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, we hope to expand the Commuter Alert service to our other modes of transportation in the future. For now, the pilot program is operational for rail service, which serves approximately 20% of RTA's customers. Riders are encouraged to sign up here immediately. Other mobile route planning services currently accessible to RTA riders are also listed in this ‘mobile' section of our website.

Please also visit www.riderta.com for all timetables, schedules and route information.

For questions, concerns and route planning, please call the RTAnswerline at 216.621.9500.

