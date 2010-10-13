Ohio Governor Race: Strickland gains ground on Kasich

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - The race for governor of Ohio appears to be tightening.

The latest Rasmussen Reports telephone survey of Likely Voters in Ohio shows Republican John Kasich barely ahead of incumbent Democratic Governor Ted Strickland 48% to 45%. Three percent (3%) like some other candidate in the race, and four percent (4%) are undecided.

The race moves from Leans GOP to a Toss-Up on the Rasmussen Reports Election 2010 Gubernatorial Scorecard.

This is the closest the race has been since early August and the fifth straight poll of the race to show Kasich's support between 47% and 50%. However, for Strickland, it's his strongest showing since May. Two weeks ago, Kasich held an eight-point advantage over Strickland, who is seeking a second four-year term.

The survey of 750 Likely Voters in Ohio was conducted on October 11, 2010 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 4 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.

Republican Rob Portman has now jumped to a 23-point lead over Democratic Lieutenant Governor Lee Fisher in Ohio's U.S. Senate race.

