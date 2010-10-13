Police Probe: Investigation launched after death of 7-month-old baby boy

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are investigating the death of a seven-month-old baby boy.

Police were called to Huron Road Hospital around 9:30AM Wednesday morning.

Homicide responds to all deceased baby calls.

The coroner is still investigating the cause of death, and this may not be a criminal case.

