Court Co$t$: Accused Cleveland Strangler back in court, wants more money

UPDATE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - New details in the case of the Cleveland Strangler.

A pretrial hearing was held Wednesday afternoon for accused serial killer Anthony Sowell.

Sowell is asking for more money to pay a paralegal and to review more than 2,000 hours of surveillance tapes frpm cameras in the neighborhood, one of which was on the corner.

The judge did not issue a ruling on Wednesday. No word on when he may do so.

Sowell is facing death row for allegedly killing eleven women attacking at least four others. The bodies were found in and around his Imperial Avenue home last November.

He's due back in court on November 10th.

