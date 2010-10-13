Ring Rocked: Crafty criminals busted after stealing tens of millions from Medicare

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - An investigation two years in the making, after several Medicare patients noticed something wrong with their statements. Criminals ripping off the healthcare system. Stealing tens of millions of dollars in the state of Ohio alone.

"This case demonstrates the reach or organized crime into our healthcare system," said Frank Figliuzzi of the FBI.

The big guns announcing a major organized crime bust on Wednesday afternoon. The FBI, U.S. Department of Justice and Health and Human Services fighting back against medical identity theft.

"We are all victims in this case."

Victims of a healthcare crime that stretched nationwide. In all, 73 people indicted in New York, Georgia, California, New Mexico and right here in Ohio. Near Youngstown, six people indicted and three captured. [Read the entire indictment HERE]

"Stolen physician's identities to open phoney clinics in Ohio and across the country and then used stolen patient identities to bill Medicare for services that were never provided," said U.S. Dept. Heath & Human Services Lamont Pugh.

The ring in Ohio billed the government for $44M dollars, $20M actually stolen.

"This is about ripping off our grandparents, our parents, and ultimately all of us who will be involved in the medicare system," said Figliuzzi.

Nationwide, $65M dollars stolen.

