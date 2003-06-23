Plane lands on the beach

VERMILION, Ohio (AP) - A small plane with two people aboard made a safe emergency landing onto a Lake Erie beach Sunday.

The pilot was 51-year-old Fredderick Tonge of Windsor, Ontario. And the passenger was 51-year-old Dave Phillips of LaSalle, Ontario. They were uninjured durung the sandy landing shortly after 9 a.m. at at the nearly unoccupied Linwood Beach.

The 1946 Piper Cub had taken off from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland and was westbound to Windsor when a propeller malfunction caused a severe vibration.