Akron man convicted of kidnapping, sentencing set for November

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A 36-year old Akron man was found guilty of Kidnapping Wednesday.

Torrince Garner offered a nine year old girl $5.00 to come into his home.

Two witnesses saw the girl go into the house and notified the girl's father, who went to the house and banged on the door. When Garner opened the door, he said that there wasn't a child in his house. At that point, the father pulled Garner outside and starting calling his daughter's name. She ran out of the house and to her father. Garner left the house and the father and others followed him down the street until the police arrived.

The girl later told police that Garner ordered her to stay in the basement after Garner heard the father banging on the door. She also said that she was afraid she would never see her little sister again.

Garner will be sentenced on November 15th.

