Cleveland man sentenced to prison for theft related to Hurricane Katrina

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - JuJuan Norman was sentenced to one year in prison for fraudulently applying for and receiving $2,000 intended to assist the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

"Money was put forward by taxpayers through the Federal Emergency Management Agency with the intention of easing the suffering and rebuilding one of America's great cities,"Dettelbach said. "That someone here in Ohio would use that tragedy for his own gain is horrible."

Norman, 40, of Cleveland, previously plead guilty to theft of government funds. He is one of 11 people in plead guilty to crimes related to Hurricane Katrina fraud in the Northern District of Ohio.

Norman called FEMA's toll-free hotline that was established to help people who were affected by Hurricane Katrina. Norman called the hotline on Sept. 21, 2005, about three weeks after the hurricane hit, according to court documents.

He provided certain personal information, including a false address, in order to receive $2,000, according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge John Adams also ordered Norman to serve three years of supervised release and make $2,000 in restitution.

