Editorial: Dirty Politics

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Contrary to popular mythology, American political campaigns have always been dirty.

Even so amid the often baseless charges and counter-charges leveled by both parties, the recent claim by democrats that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is using foreign money to help defeat their candidates is an astounding allegation that's being put forward with absolutely no evidence whatsoever. It is the president himself who is taking on the unseemly role of vilifying the chamber.

In Philadelphia last week the president said "The American people deserve to know who is trying to sway their elections" and he raised the possibility that foreigners could be funding his opponents. The Chamber of Commerce denies that foreign funds are being used in the campaign and accuses democrats of orchestrating a speculative smear campaign.

And that's exactly what it appears to be, a desperate strategy to try and stave off a huge republican victory in November.

But this strategy is no little lie, there is a law against foreign funding of U.S. elections and by their unfounded charges the democrats are essentially accusing the Chamber of Commerce with a form of treason. That isn't just dirty, it's shameless.

Write and let me now what you think. I'm Bill Applegate.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.