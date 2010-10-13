She's Fine: Missing Lorain woman thought to be abducted surfaces

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: WELLINGTON, OH (WOIO) - The search for a missing Lorain County woman is over. Wellington police confirmed Wednesday that Gwen Wright was not abducted. She left on her own free will and is safe.

Gwen had been missing for about a week. Her car was found in Peebles, Adams County, the day after she was last seen.

The 38-year-old nurse Gwen Wright went missing on October 6th. Wright was last seen at the Walmart located on St. Rt. 20. Wright told her husband around 10:05 p.m. that she was going to rent a DVD at a "Red Box" machine.

The Wellington Police department released this statement.

The Wellington police department in the investigation of the missing Wellington woman Gwen Wright determined by witnesses in the west union, Ohio area of southern Ohio that Gwen wright was not abducted she is alone and doesn't appear to be in distress. Gwen stated to witnesses that her husband died of cancer, she lost her job and her house and all she wanted was to go to the beach. She identified herself to two people at Blakes pharmacy in West Union as Gwen. One of those two witnesses was a minister who stated he provided spiritual support and directed her to the Country Nights Inn in West Union, a short distance from the Blake's Pharmacy. Once at the motel Gwen identified herself as Jenny May from Decanter, Illinois. She attempted to pay for a room with cash but because she didn't have identification she was denied a room. As reported earlier she had abandoned her vehicle at the Bob Malcom Car Dealership in Peebles, Ohio leaving behind her purse containing her id and cell phone. It was also confirmed that the ministers wife also saw Gwen walking along a nearby highway. After Gwen Wright left the Country Nights Inn her location is unknown at this time. This information was confirmed as her vehicle that was towed back to Wellington was being processed with the help of the Ohio Bureau of Investigation. The home computer was being analyzed by the Lorain County Sheriff Department Forensic Computer officer and Gwens cell phone was being analyzed by the Federal Bureau of Iinvestigation forensic phone technician. As reported earlier Gwen Wright had a diabetic condition requiring medication, after contact with a pharmacist it was determined her medication was obtainable over the counter without a prescription. A meeting was conducted this evening at 6:30 PM with the husband Dwayne Wright and the findings revealed to Dwayne. Dwayne was also advised that due to the findings the incident is now out of the jurisdiction of the Wellington Police Department.

Chief Steve Rollins

Family and friends held a vigil for Gwen Tuesday night, praying for her safe return.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.