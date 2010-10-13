Inexcusable: Woman indicted after letting her own mother nearly waste away in filth

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman has been indicted on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence, and failure to provide for a functionally impaired person.

Carol Lester is charged with letting her own 85-year old mother nearly die in a home that was condemned.

Police say the wheelchair bound woman dropped to 60 pounds was found alone in an upstairs bedroom lying on a mattress and found to be living in deplorable conditions: no electricity, hot water, or house phone, chipped and pealing paint, falling ceilings, exposed wiring, strong smell of urine, holes in the walls.

Lester tells 19 Action News that she just let things go and that she and her family have until the end of the month to move out.

Investigators believe a grandson had been taking the poor woman's social security checks to buy drugs.

Her mother is now in a medical facility.

Carol will be back in court later this month.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.