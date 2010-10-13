Rapper T. I. being called a "life saver"

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You could call T. I. a rapper or a recently paroled rapper, and now you can call him a life saver.

T. I. heard on the radio about a jumper on the ledge of a 22-story building in his hometown of Atlanta, so he headed over there, met with police and recorded a heartfelt video message to be played for the suicidal man on the roof.

Apparently after the guy saw the video he stepped down.

The guy met up with T. I. in the lobby and the two had a heart to heart.

No charges were pressed and T. I. went home a happy hero.

